Holland mother's death calls attention to local domestic abuse resources

Crimes like the murder of Holland mother Katherine Rutgers call attention to the resources in West Michigan for victims of domestic violence.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have emerged about what led up to the death of a Holland mother, Katherine Rutgers, who was found dead in her home more than a week ago.

Court documents show Katherine had a volatile relationship with Enrique Estrada III, who is now charged in her death.

Crimes like this call attention to the resources in West Michigan for victims of domestic violence.

The YWCA in Grand Rapids provides confidential and short term emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse along with their children.

The organization said that people struggling with domestic violence often think if they talk to someone, that means they will have to leave their situation.

The YWCA said that is not the case, and may not even be the most realistic option.

The organization said the best first step is to reach out to get help with counseling, or a safe plan to exit the situation.

"I think they often feel they're going to get pressured if they talk to an advocate or someone's going to report to law enforcement," said Tom Cottrell, YWCA's Chief Programming Officer, "but that's not the case."

"We really focus on making sure that survivors are empowered to make the choice that works for them, and we just want them to have as much information and know what is out there for them. But the choice is ultimately theirs."

These types of organizations can also help with legal options and how to navigate the court system.

"We in no way, nor any domestic violence organization will ever force a survivor to make a choice, or force the survivor to leave," said Cottrell. "What we do prioritize is that they have information and they know what their options are."

Cottrell said all of this can be done without the victim even leaving their home and says resources are always right at your fingertips.

If you are anyone you know is feeling unsafe or in danger you should call 911.

You can also reach out to the YWCA directly by calling their number at 616.454.9922.

Other local domestic violence help organizations in the area include:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.