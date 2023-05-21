Holland Police investigating early morning shooting

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says it happened around 1:30 a.m.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Ottawa County Dispatch says it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 100 East 17th St. and College Avenue.

There is no information on victims or suspects at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Holland Police Department.

