Holland Public School teacher named Michigan Virtual Online Teacher of the Year

Among her nomination letters, Sibble was described as helping to turn the frightening stereotype of being deaf from a “disability” into a beautifully unique ability.

A Holland Public School teacher has been named the 2021 Michigan Virtual Online Teacher of the Year.

Sara Sibble is a special education teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing with Holland Public Schools since 2012. Sibble was awarded for her creativity, flexibility and selflessness in ensuring her students are heard and given the right tools in order to succeed.

Among her nomination letters, Sibble was described as helping to turn the frightening stereotype of being deaf from a “disability” into a beautifully unique ability. As a Special Education Teacher for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing with Holland Public Schools, her ultimate goal is to create an environment that is completely deaf-inclusive.

Sibble earned her Bachelor of Science in Child Development from Michigan State University, and studied at Western Michigan University and Grand Rapids Community College for graduate studies. She previously held positions as a Great Start Readiness Program and Early Childhood Special Education Teacher at Holland Public Schools and first grade teacher in the Lansing School District.

In a letter from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she praised Sibble for her devotion to students throughout the pandemic.

"“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your tireless commitment to achieving equitable education for students in American Sign Language over the past 23 years. I truly appreciate your passion to educate, inspire, and encourage the next generation of leaders in our state," Whitmer said.

Since the award began in 2009, 15 teachers have received the distinction of being named a Michigan Virtual Online Teacher of the Year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.