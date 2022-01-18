Holland Public Schools says to prepare ‘for a return to remote learning’

“We will avoid remote learning, but we need to be prepared for the possibility if we cannot adequately staff our classrooms,” the letter reads.

HOLLAND, Michigan — In a letter to community members Monday, Holland Public Schools said students and parents need to prepare for a return to remote learning.

The announcement comes a week after positive COVID cases reached an all-time high in the district, with 100 cases reported on Jan. 14. The district said several classrooms have already had to close due to the high numbers.

With the possibility of returning to remote learning, the district provided the following information:

If classrooms or schools are closed, an announcement will be made by your teacher, principal, or the district through Remind.

If you anticipate needing childcare should schools need to close, please start making those plan now.

Should we be forced to close a classroom or an entire building, remote learning will continue on Google Classroom. HPS teachers have already been using Google Classroom to manage student instruction.

As we all know, remote learning is not ideal for most students. HPS teachers want your child to succeed and are here to help! Please stay connected with your child’s teachers. You can use Remind to ask questions and address concerns.

If schools are closed, please remind your child that participation in remote learning classes matters; attendance will be taken.

Please stay connected and informed. The HPS website is updated almost daily with new information about COVID-19 and about what is happening in our schools. Check the site frequently. Also, watch your phone or email accounts for messages from your school or teachers via Remind.

