Suspect remains at large after shooting at Holland business

Upon arrival, deputies found a 51-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Authorities in Holland are investigating an early morning shooting at a Holland business.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to Adient Manufacturing, located on Douglas Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun and a person shot at the business.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 51-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a release, the suspect in the shooting is a 56-year-old man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black coat and a bandana on his head. The man is currently at large. Authorities say he is no longer believed to be at the business, but his exact whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities say the suspect and victim are acquainted and there is not believed to be any immediate danger to anyone else at the business.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident and are assisting staff to evacuate the building. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.