This snowman in Holland will put your snowman to shame

HOLLAND, Mich — What's better than a snowman? A 13-foot snowman, of course!

Luckily, there is one right here in West Michigan that you HAVE to check out if you are a snowman enthusiast.

The giant sits along the lakeshore on 16th Street between Van Raalte and Harrison in Holland. The creation was made by professional landscaper Jeffrey Schlaack, who now lives in West Michigan and owns a landscaping company called MI Landscapes.

Schlaack told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he built the massive snowman one week ago as a way to lift his spirits and honor his 2-year-old daughter, Sadie.

He said after losing his father to COVID less than two months ago, he needed something to pick up his spirits.

“My soul needed this snowman,” Schlaack said.

He estimates it took him roughly two days to build and ten hours of shoveling and stacking snow. Schlaack said he had to use a ladder to stack it.

Schlaack's cousin owns the home where the snowman was built. After building a deck on the home, he decided to build this custom snowman.

He said he painted a stick orange for the nose, used a laundry basket covered by a t-shirt for the hat, and got a tablecloth from Goodwill to make the scarf.

