Holland Township crash leaves three injured

According to the investigation the two vehicles collided in the intersection and one rolled over.
HOLLAND, Michigan — Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies reported they responded to a crash Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The crash occurred on 120th Avenue at Felch Street in Holland Township. The investigation found one vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Holland resident was heading Northbound on 120th Avenue and turned Westbound in front of a Southbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Holland resident. 

According to the investigation the two vehicles collided in the intersection and one vehicle rolled over. 

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger were all injured in the accident and transported to Zeeland Hospital by an AMR ambulance. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

