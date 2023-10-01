Holland Township crash leaves three injured

According to the investigation the two vehicles collided in the intersection and one rolled over.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies reported they responded to a crash Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The crash occurred on 120th Avenue at Felch Street in Holland Township. The investigation found one vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Holland resident was heading Northbound on 120th Avenue and turned Westbound in front of a Southbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Holland resident.

According to the investigation the two vehicles collided in the intersection and one vehicle rolled over.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger were all injured in the accident and transported to Zeeland Hospital by an AMR ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.