Deputies searching for suspect in Holland Twp. breaking and entering

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a breaking and entering early Tuesday morning at a tobacco shop in Holland Township.

The incident happened around 4:41 a.m. at Sweet Fire Tobacco on Butternut Drive. Responding deputies found the glass door of the store smashed. A K9 unit from Grand Haven attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The investigation and search for a suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

