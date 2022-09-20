75-year-old woman critically injured in Holland Twp. crash

Police say an eastbound car on New Holland Street failed to stop for a stop sign and pulled out in front of a southbound pickup truck hauling a trailer.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on 96th Avenue near Holland Street. Police say a car traveling eastbound on New Holland Street failed to stop for a stop sign and pulled out in front of a southbound pickup truck hauling a trailer.

A 75-year-old West Olive woman, who was driving the car, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Zeeland man, was injured but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

