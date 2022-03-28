Brother of suspect in Holland Twp. critical incident: 'Give up and turn yourself in'

In an exclusive interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the brother of the suspect says he hopes he will come out peacefully.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In Holland Township, police are responding to a barricaded suspect in the 12100 block of Falcon Lane who is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old David Moses Martinez of Holland.

In an exclusive interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the brother of the suspect, Isaias Martinez, says he hopes David will come out peacefully.

"He did what he did, we all make mistakes, just give up and turn yourself in, get this done with, and go on with life," Isaias said when asked what he would say to David. "It happened... I wish I could do more than that."

The incident started Monday around 6:45 a.m. when Kent County police responded to Adient Manufacturing after receiving a report of a person with a gun and a person shot at the business.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 51-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a hand wound.

David is wanted for Assault With Intent to Murder. Police say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Deputies confirmed a handgun was used during the altercation.

Police later tracked David to a home on Falcon Lane and have been working to contact him.

"I just hope that this all ends right. I don't want anybody else to get hurt," Isaias said. "It's been enough already. I just don't understand how we can't get to him."

Isaias says their mother wants to come talk to David, but police are not allowing relatives to speak with him at this time.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says a bomb squad has been called to the scene. We will update as information comes in.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.