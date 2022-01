Police say the fire started around 3:30 p.m., although the cause is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Crews are responding to a fire at JR Automation in Holland.

Police say the fire started around 3:30 p.m., although the cause is still under investigation.

Tyler Street is currently shut down due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

