'I am the change': Holland woman helps get hair washing bill to Senate floor

If passed, Senate Bill 1113 would allow natural hair culturists to wash their clients' hair in Michigan. Shaketra Payne has been fighting to change this for months.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A story we've been following for months has now reached the state capitol. A small business braiding salon owner is making a big impact as she works to get hair washing licensing changed in the state of Michigan.

Shaketra Payne said the coverage with 13 On Your Side has showed her how many people are facing the same issues she is, and she's so excited to start making a change in Lansing.

"Is this really happening," said Payne, "did my voice reach the senator?"

It sure did, and beyond.

"Hello, I am Shaketra Payne, and I am a small business owner in Holland, Michigan," Payne said Tuesday morning to the Regulatory Reform Committee in Lansing.

We first met Payne in February to learn about the art of hair braiding and natural hair cultivation at her store, Ketra Braids & Beauty in Holland. It was then that we also learned about her passion for making positive changes in that world.

"Ever since you aired that story in February, I've been in contact with all of these people every month," she said.

Then in March, we met Payne again to talk more about why natural hair culturists couldn't wash their client's hair, something she was very frustrated about and wanted to have more attention.

"So many people have reached out to me from all over about this issue, and it's crazy that I haven't been the only one going through this," Payne said. "It was overwhelming, but I loved it and I appreciated it."

"When you feel like you have a back bone behind you and you have support," she added, "it makes you want to keep going."

After speaking out on the issue, Payne got the attention of local lawmakers and eventually that of Senator Roger Victory, a Republican who represents Michigan's 30th District in Hudsonville.

After speaking with Payne and hearing her story, Sen. Victory is sponsoring a new bill called Senate Bill 1113.

"This bill will basically change the terminology and the wording of what braiders can do in Michigan," Payne said.

According to a press release from Senator Victory's office, "The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) offers a license for 'natural hair cultivation,' which means techniques that result in tension on hair strands such as twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking, or braiding of the hair by hand, if that work does not include the application of dyes, reactive chemicals, or other preparations to alter the color or to straighten, curl, or alter the structure of the hair."

Michigan's definition of natural hair cultivation does not include hair washing, and the current state law prohibits someone who is licensed as a manicurist, natural hair culturist, or esthetician from performing any other cosmetology service unless they are licensed for that service.

Senate Bill 1113 would allow for a natural hair culturist to clean hair as long as it's for the purpose performing natural hair cultivation.

"I do respect the fact that there are trainings that need to be done before they can just make that change, and we're willing to do that," Payne said.

On Tuesday, Payne sat alongside Senator Victory and spoke before the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee in Lansing. She testified on behalf of Victory's legislation to allow licensed natural hair culturists like herself to wash their clients' hair. You can watch Payne's full testimony below.

Her reaction when they asked her to be there?

"Oh yeah, hell yeah!" she laughed. "I was nervous at first, but once I walked in there I realized this is a lot of ears, and I have a lot to say."

In a press release, Senator Victory said the following:

"This commonsense reform shouldn't be necessary. The fact that we need to amend the law to simply allow someone to wash her clients' hair is frustrating and illustrative of unnecessary regulations Michigan continues to put on small business owners," said Victory, R-Hudsonville. "I want to thank Shaketra for bringing this issue to me. The current regulations have limited her business and forced her to turn clients away if their hair is not clean enough to properly braid."

13 On Your Side also spoke to Senator Victory on the phone. "If we can remove some regulation for small business owners to benefit them, like Shaketra and her operations, I think it's important because we need to give an equal voice for all in Lansing as we try to make Michigan a better place to do business."

"I feel awesome because I can be that change," said Payne. "I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be, I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, and this is supposed to happen."

If Senate Bill 1113 passes through the Senate, it will then go to the House, and then to the governor's desk for approval, pending any requested modifications as it moves through the capitol.

Senator Victory said they rarely see an issue with such strong bi-partisan support, but that was evident during Tuesday's meeting.

"I'm the voice, and I'm the face that started this," Payne said, "so I have to see it all the way through, no matter what."

