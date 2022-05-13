'HAIR TO BE DIFFERENT': Holland woman reaches finals of national mullet competition

"It has brought me a lot of confidence, and I hope that they will crown it a champ because it's certainly made me feel like one," said Alexa Lindsey.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland woman is breaking barriers with her top-notch hairstyle, and now she needs the community's help to get her mullet the first-place prize.

Alexa Lindsey is representing the lakeshore on a national level, and she's doing it with business in the front, and a party in the back.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and salons were closed, Lindsey's hair started to get long, and she thought it was the perfect time to try something new.

"I've always appreciated the look of the mullet," she said.

As time went on, Lindsey's mullet kept growing, and eventually she got it permed. Fast forward to this year, when she entered into the USA Mullet Championships female division, or the national 'Femullet' competition.

"I was really focusing on making sure I could bring some style to the competition," she said, "while also keeping it a true, classy mullet."

And just last week, Lindsey found out she was a finalist, making the top seven where the vote goes to the public.

"I kind of lost my cool when I found out," Lindsey said, "and I just started my mullet everywhere saying 'we did it'!"

Lindsey has sat in the top spot for days now, and hopes she can get even more votes and spread awareness about the competition itself.

"The female division, especially in this competition, is redefining what the mullet is," she said. "So yes, we are taking the traditional short on the top, party in the back look, but we are also putting our spin on it."

"I hope that some other females see this that may have shag going on and feel confident enough to keep shaping a mullet and maybe try for next year," Lindsey added.

Voting ends on Sunday, May 15th, and the top three contestants will win a cash prize. The first place winner will also be entered into the championship's 'MANE' event in the fall against the winners of each category.

"It's really about that business in the front," Lindsey said with a smile. "So if you need to keep it professional for a little bit, you can just pin that tail back, and then all of a sudden when it's go time you can just really get that party going in the back."

Lindsey said that she hasn't always been the most confident purpose, but the hairstyle has really changed everything.

"I know that seems so silly to say that came from a mullet, but it's true," she said. "It has brought me a lot of confidence, and I hope that they will crown it a champ because it's certainly made me feel like one."

