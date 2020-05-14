1 person dead, 2 other injured in Holland crash

A Dodge Nitro was on its side against a large tree and a utility pole was struck resulting in fallen power lines.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Department of Public Safety Police and Fire units were called to the scene of a crash Wednesday evening that killed one person and left two others badly hurt.

It happened around 8:20 p.m at 8th Street and Dartmouth Avenue, according to a press release from public safety.

Once on the scene, police and fire responders found a Dodge Nitro was on its side against a large tree, and a utility pole was struck resulting in fallen power lines. The vehicle held three people inside.

First responders worked together to remove the occupants and provide medical care, but were reportedly delayed because of the downed power lines. Holland’s Board of Public Works (BPW) was called to the crash for help in repairing them.

The driver of the vehicle was a 66-year-old Holland woman. She was airlifted to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids. The back-seat passenger was a 64-year-old Holland man, who was taken to Holland Hospital. The front passenger seat occupant was identified as Lasondra Leffler, a 43-year-old woman and Holland Township resident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Holland Police Accident Re-constructionists, who were called in to investigate.

Early details in the investigation, along with witness interviews, reveal that the vehicle was headed westbound on 8th Street when it drifted off the road into a curb, hit a utility pole and then rolled on its side, colliding with a large tree. Witnesses reportedly did not see any other vehicles in the area.

Investigation is ongoing to determine if any other factors played a part in the accident or affected the driver.

