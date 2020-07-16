1 person injured after shooting in Holland

Police said they are looking for a possible vehicle that the shots may have come from and asking for security video from the area.

HOLLAND, Michigan — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Holland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Washington Square area of the city around 4:30 p.m. Police said two groups of people were involved in an argument and as police arrived to separate the groups shots were fired.

One person was hit and was taken to the hospital. The shots are believed to have come from a vehicle which was on 18th Street and the shots were directed at two subjects on the sidewalk near the corner.

Police said they are looking for a possible vehicle that the shots may have come from and asking for security video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.