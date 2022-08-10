1-year-old baby rushed to hospital after nearly drowning at Holland women's shelter

First responders learned that someone was giving a 1-year-old child a bath in the resident's room.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland first responders are investigating a near drowning involving a 1-year-old child at the Holland Gateway Mission Women & Children's Center Tuesday evening.

The Holland Department of Public Safety received a call that a baby had drowned at the shelter on Fairbanks around 7 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child.

Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.

Authorities learned that someone was giving the 1-year-old child a bath prior to the call.

At this time, law enforcement said they do not know the current condition of the child.

This incident is under investigation by detectives and Child Protective Services, and no further information can be released at this time.

Gateway Mission is a faith-based organization that provides emergency services for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan.

The organization has two separate emergency shelters: one for women and children on Fairbanks Avenue in Holland, and another for men on South River Avenue in Holland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.