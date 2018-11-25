HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday morning, a 12-year-old boy crashed a stolen vehicle into a house on Greenlee Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that the boy was driving south on 136th Street and turned on Greenlee Street around 11:11 a.m. During the turn, the vehicle left the road, crossing a front yard and crashing into the front wooden steps of a house.

A witness told police that the 12-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed.

The driver fled the scene on foot, but he was located with the help of a canine unit. He is now lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home.

The vehicle had been stolen from a business in Holland Township.

