13-year-old hospitalized after bicycle crash involving SUV in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after Ottawa County authorities said he peddled his bicycle into an intersection and crashed into an SUV Memorial Day afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Avenue and Elmer Street in South Park Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies believe the Holland boy was headed southbound on Grove on his bike when he passed through the intersection and collided with an SUV.

Authorities said medics rushed the boy to a local hospital, and was then later taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

The 18-year-old Holland woman who was driving the SUV wasn't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

