HOLLAND, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that Good Samaritans pulled a 13-year-old boy from the water near the North Pier as he was struggling in the large waves.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics, but he never lost consciousness. Deputies said the young boy was outside of the marked swim zone in waves estimated at about four feet tall.

The red flags were flying and the pier was closed by park staff when the incident occurred.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public of the dangers that exist along the piers and breakwaters during red flag conditions. The strong wind and waves cause strong structural currents along the piers and breakwaters that will quickly sweep a person into the lake, and overpower the strongest of swimmers.

The Sheriff's office encourages the public to respect the power of the lake, stay in the marked swim zones, and to follow the swimming recommendations made by the park staff which is communicated to the public through the use of the flag system.

