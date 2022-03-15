Zeeland East High School senior killed in crash to be laid to rest Friday

Allegan County authorities believe icy road conditions contributed to the single-vehicle crash on 40th Street Saturday.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Family, friends and Zeeland Pubilc Schools are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old high school senior who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Gavin Broekhuis was driving a pickup truck on 40th Street when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He died at the scene.

According to an obituary for the teen, Gavin was a member of the swim team and water polo teams at Zeeland East High School.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Zeeland Public Schools issued a statement about Gavin's passing:

"The Zeeland Public Schools community mourns the loss of Gavin Broekhuis. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are extended to his entire family, as well as the ZPS community. Gavin had a bright future ahead of him and he will be greatly missed by all."

Counselors, social workers, and school psychologists will be available throughout the week to assist staff and students who may be struggling as a result of this loss, Zeeland Public Schools said.

Stay connected with 13OYS 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.