HOLLAND, Mich. - Two adults and one child were rescued near the end of the south pier head in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

OSCO received information of a Sea-Doo in distress just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said the three people approached the end of the channel but realized the waves were too large to navigate. When they tried to turn back to Lake Macatawa, the Sea-Doo rolled over and all three people were thrown into the water.

When the Marine Unit arrived on scene, all three people were struggling in the waves. Rescue lines were deployed and all three subjects were taken aboard the patrol boat.

All three people were treated and evaluated for fatigue and water ingestion. The Sea-Doo was found and taken back to land.

The Sheriff's Office Marinue Unit wants to remind the public of the dangers of high wind and wave conditions on Lake Michigan when operating watercraft. They urge the public to be mindful of their boating ability and expertise before going into high-wave conditions.

