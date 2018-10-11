HOLLAND, Mich. - A 29-year-old Holland man is dead after being shot in the head Friday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 10000 block of Campanel Dr. in Holland Township.

Witnesses called the sheriff's office with reports that someone was shot in the head.

Investigators say the victim had been in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident and a shot was fired. Authorities are working to learn more about the circumstances that surrounded the shooting.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the victim until after the forensic autopsy is completed.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with additional information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or submit tips on mosotips.com

