HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three suspects were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a power pole in the Holland area.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the stolen vehicle around 8 a.m.

The suspects lead authorities on a short chase before crashing into a power pole at Lakewood Boulevard and 112th Street.

Deputies say the three suspects tried to flee from the area but were located and taken into custody.

The intersection of Lakewood and 112th is closed down because of power lines in the roadway. It will reopen once the pole has been repaired and the investigation is wrapped up.

No word yet on any injuries, however authorities say more information will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

