HOLLAND, Michigan — A 61-year-old Holland man was hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday morning.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

His back tire was hit as a car was turning right onto Riley Street, while the biker was on the bike path crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Riely Street.

A 17-year-old man from Zeeland was driving the car and did not sustain any injuries.

