HOLLAND, Mich. - A 72-year-old Holland woman was sent to the hospital after being struck by a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 10:40 a.m., when the reported stolen vehicle was going west on James Street near Butternut Drive.

A deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, but the driver -- a 27-year-old Fennville man -- fled south on Butternut Drive and turned east on Lakewood Boulevard. When he turned right onto Douglas Avenue, he hit the vehicle the 72-year-old woman was driving.

The suspect pulled into the D&W parking lot and got out to run, but deputies arrested him not far from the scene.

The victim was taken to Holland Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

