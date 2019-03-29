HOLLAND, Michigan — Ottawa County dispatch said that two people were involved in an accidental shooting in Holland Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 700 block of Columbia Avenue.

The dispatcher said to their knowledge everyone is awake despite their injuries.

The Holland Police Department is on scene and will release more details as they become available.

