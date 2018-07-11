HOLLAND, Mich. - The federal government is considering a new rule that could impact a significant amount of immigrant families here in West Michigan. Last month the Department of Homeland Security proposed a new rule that could impact mixed status households or homes with undocumented and documented immigrants.

"I would say nearly every consultation that we do on a Tuesday we touch on this issue because so many families are going to be impacted by this in some way shape or form," attorney and immigrations advocate Sarah Yore-Van Oosterhout, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE

"If we see a rule like this go into effect, we're going to see a bunch of people pulling out of their benefits."

The proposed rule would impact undocumented immigrants looking for a legal status change, usually their public charge is considered. In other words, how dependent they would be on government-funded programs.

Right now according to the Michigan League for Public Policy only a few factors are negatively considered but if this rule goes into effect a whole list of factors could impact someones chance at legal status.

Yore-Van Oosterhout said it doesn't stop there.

"They're going to look at the immigrant and household as a whole and factor in many more benefits that their household members might be entitled to," she added.

Which means some family members with legal status may pull out of government funding because they fear it could impact their loved ones immigration status.

"We're talking about people who are now going to have to weigh access to medical care for their children and their immigration status," Yore-Van Oosterhout continued.

In a press release the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said immigrants must show they can support themselves.

"This proposed rule will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by insuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers,” Nielsen said.

But the rule is not set in stone, the public has until December 10 to submit comments on the proposed change. DPH will then issue a final rule that will include a date that it could take effect.

