HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said an all-clear was given after law enforcement issued a take shelter alert for some residents on the south side of the city.

A community member said he received a take shelter alert on his cell phone, but the alert has since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.