ZEELAND, Mich. - The average person in Africa and Asia has to walk 6 kilometers every day for clean water. That's 32 hours out of every week spent walking for water. It is because of this, local nonprofit, 20 Liters is hosting the 12th annual Walk for Water in Downtown Zeeland on May 19 at 11 a.m.

20 Liters brings fresh water to those who need it most. The event invites families, individuals and groups to experience what millions in the world experience daily: walking miles to get water.

It begins at the corner of East Main Ave. and S. Church Street in Downtown Zeeland.

The walk started 12 years ago when a 7-year-old girl named Greta proclaimed, “That’s not fair!” and, with her parents, decided to do something about it. Greta now comes home from college to speak and participate in every walk. It’s still an issue she’s passionate about.

Downtown Zeeland will also host many family-friendly, water-related events like a water relay and filter building, along with food and drink specials from downtown restaurants and breweries, featuring Tripelroot Brewery, a longtime partner of 20 Liters, who created their “This Blonde (Ale) Fights Dirty” to benefit the walk and 20 Liters with $1 from the sale of each beer benefiting the organization.

You can find more information about the walk by clicking this link.

