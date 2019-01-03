HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested the suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

The Sheriff's Office said Michigan State Police located the suspect Juan Sandro Cabrera Friday morning and took him into custody without incident on an open murder warrant.

TJ Wells,14, was shot multiple times with an AR-15 rifle in the hallway outside of a party happening at the Hampton Inn in Holland on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Police named and issued charges against Cabrera, 18, for the murder on Monday, Feb 18. He is facing open murder, felony firearm and gang membership felony charges.

Police originally said they were looking for a 23-year-old man, and they charged him. However the Sheriff's Office said that man was cleared from being a suspect.

The case remains under investigation and more information is expected after Cabrera is formally charged.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or www.mosotips.com.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Wells' family to assist with funeral costs.

