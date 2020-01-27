HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Holland are investigating an attempted break-in at a gun store Monday morning.

According to Capt. Keith Mulder with the Holland Department of Public Safety, it happened at Bullet Hole Firearms and Training around 2:40 a.m. Bullet Hole Firearms is located on Waverly Road, near the intersection of Chicago Drive.

Initially, police were responding to reports of a power outage in the area Mulder explained.

Mulder said nothing was taken from the establishment because whoever tried to break-in never made it into the store.

There is no suspect information at this time, however, authorities are still investigating the situation and more updates will follow as they become available.

