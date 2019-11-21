HOLLAND, Mich — Bethany Christian Services is making rounds through Michigan asking cities to allow the organization to continue placing refugees in their communities, complying with an executive order.

West Michigan has been unbelievably welcoming to refugees said Kristine Van Noord, program director for the refugee adult and family programs.

After President Trump issued an executive order earlier this fall requiring states and localities to consent to refugee resettlement, Bethany Christian Services began contacting cities to secure continued services.

Letters have been sent to between 30 and 40 Michigan cities and several in Pennsylvania. There may be some uncertainty in other parts of the country, but the hope is West Michigan will remain open to resettlement, Van Noord said.

"We're looking forward to be able to connect with the different cities and to make sure that it's still possible for them to keep welcoming refugees," she said. "I think it just continues to strengthen our relationship with them."

The issue was on the Holland City Council agenda Wednesday, Nov. 20. City Manager Keith Van Beek anticipated little resistance, saying resettlement is part of Holland's tradition.

"I know the character of this community," Van Beek said. "I just know personal stories again and again of people who have come from around the world and become a part of the fabric of this community."

Since 2015, Bethany Christian Services has placed 29 cases and 78 people in Holland, mainly from Afghanistan and the Congo. This was possible because of the buy-in from the community, Van Noord said.

"There are so many churches that have wanted to welcome refugees," she said. "They have come to us and said, 'We want to welcome refugees. How do we do that?'"

The City of Portage already agreed to continued resettlement, and Grand Rapids provided verbal consent, Van Noord said.

"We are really hopeful that we might be able to get written consent in every city," she said. "Almost every refugee we receive right now has a family member or close friend in the area, and we want to be able to reunite those families."

