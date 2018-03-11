PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, Nov. 3, a body was found and recovered in Lake Macatawa off of Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that investigators believe the body is Demetrius McKnight Jr., a 25-year-old Hudonsville man who was last seen on Oct. 19.

The body was found around 1:30 p.m.

On Oct. 23, McKnight's vehicle was found with all of the windows down abandoned in a parking lot on 2000 block of Ottawa Beach Road.

Since he disappeared, crews have searched the bay by boat and searched the Holland State Park grounds just a few miles down the road.

Police have not yet released information about the cause of death.

