HOLLAND, Mich. — The body that was found near the Holland State Park pier on Thursday, March 19, has been identified as Eliza Trainer, a 16-year-old who was swept into the water on New Year's Day.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said her identity was confirmed on Friday after an autopsy was performed. Her cause of death has been determined to be drowning and foul play is not suspected.

Trainer went to Holland State Park on Jan. 1 with a friend. They drove from the Flint area to see Lake Michigan for the first time.

While on the north pier, a wave swept Trainer and the other teen, 18-year-old Kade Goodrich, into the water. Goodrich was able to get out and call 911. In the days after Trainer fell into Lake Michigan, search efforts were hampered by rough waters.

On March 19 around 7:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to Holland State Park on a report of what appeared to be a body in the rocks along the north pier.

Trainer was found in a small 12-inch by 12-inch hold pinned beneath the surface of the water by several large boulders, police said. Crews worked for several hours to move the boulders and recover the body.

