Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Lake Michigan

Iain Rowe went missing at Holland State Park on Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they have located the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon at Holland State Park.

Iain Rowe was last seen in waist-deep water in Lake Michigan. His body was found Sunday evening along the rocks just north of the Holland channel.

An autopsy will be performed at Holland Hospital. Foul play is not suspected.

A 17-year-old Grand Rapids boy also disappeared in Lake Michigan on Saturday. Christian Ngabo was last seen struggling in the water 40 to 50 feet off shore.

According to witnesses, Ngabo was swimming with his 19-year-old brother when they both began to struggle. The 19-year-old began swimming to shore and was thrown a flotation device, which helped him get to shore. His brother was last seen struggling in the water.

"Waves were running anywhere between four and seven feet yesterday," said Capt. Mark Bennett with the sheriff's office. "He went under and he wasn't able to be located."

Police are reportedly calling his search a recovery mission rather than a rescue. Crews will return on Monday to continue searching for Ngabo.