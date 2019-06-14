HOLLAND, Mich. — In a major addition to a lengthy block redevelopment in downtown Holland, the city's lone first-run movie theater opened Thursday afternoon.

Sperry's Moviehouse, a boutique-style theater across from the 58th District Courthouse, showed its first film at 4 p.m. The theater has 11 screens that seat around 50 people.

"It gives a nice intimate feel, and for us it feels like if you were at home inviting a few guests over for a nice movie,", said Owner Chuck Reid, who also owns CityFlatsHotel.

Each chair reclines and is also equipped with heating and massage capabilities. They're made by Greystone Seating in Holland.

"We try to put in the latest and greatest, and these chair s have the latest technology and improvements to make it the most comfortable environment you can find in a movie theater," Reid said.

One theater in Sperry's is a children's playhouse with a slide and playpen. The first movie shown their will be "The Secret Life of Pets 2."

The theater is one of many new businesses to open on the western-most block of W 8th Street. Next door, Cakabakery opened in May and Hopcat started serving customers in late April.

The block, developed by Geenen DeKock Properties LLC., has been under construction for months. The goal is to connect downtown to the waterfront, said Doug DeKock.

"Our vision's always been to make downtown Holland an even better place," DeKock said. "It's a great place now, but we want to make it even better."

The theater and nearby restaurants will make the west end of 8th Street more of an entertainment area than ever, said Amy Sasamoto, coordinator of the Holland Downtown Development Authority.

The block will host nearly 100 apartment units, and the developers are hoping to add more.

"It's just something unique and new to Holland" Sasamoto said. "It's going to have a big economic impact because we're going to have people living and working in downtown Holland, which can't help but support all the businesses that are down here."

