Police: Multiple guns stolen from Holland gun shop recovered, suspects still sought

Authorities are still working to locate the suspects in the incident.

HOLLAND, Mich — Authorities say three of the firearms stolen from a gun shop in Holland earlier this week have been recovered, however, they are still working to locate the suspects.

Detectives with the Holland Department of Public Safety said Wednesday they are working with ATF and several area agencies on the investigation.

On Tuesday, four people broke into the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training facility located on South Waverly Road. A Ford SUV was used to ram into the front of the building so the suspects could gain access to the inside of the business.

The SUV was previously reported stolen out of Grand Rapids and detectives later determined the suspects used a second stolen vehicle to flee the scene. The second vehicle was located in Kentwood, Mich.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspects, but based on surveillance video from inside the store, believe it was four males.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips can be called in to Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.

