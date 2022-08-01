Crews responding to 'small' chemical spill at Holland Aquatic Center

Authorities say the building has been evacuated and the spill is contained. Three people went to Holland Hospital for treatment.

HOLLAND, Mich. — First responders are on scene of a small chemical spill at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue, according to Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Services on Twitter.

Authorities say the spill is small and has been contained. The building has been evacuated. Three people went to Holland Hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no threat to neighboring properties, authorities say.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

