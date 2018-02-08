Kathy Mitchell has been named the new City Clerk in Holland. The city made the announcement Wednesday, August 1.

This appointment comes after the resignation of former Holland Deputy City Clerk Anna Perales, who resigned in December of 2017 after 17 years.

Mitchell comes to the City from Holland Hospital where she was a Manager for Physician Recruitment and Practice Development.

“Kathy will be an excellent fit here at the City for a host of reasons. Her formal education in Public Relations and love of customer service will serve the City residents well. She also has years of experience leading staff, streamlining processes, overseeing budgets, preparing contracts, and is a well-organized professional. These are all necessary attributes that we were seeking when filling the City Clerk position”, said City Manager Keith Van Beek.

Mitchell earned her B.A. degree from Western Michigan University and she and her family have lived in the area for several years, according to the city.

Her first day will be Monday, August 13.

