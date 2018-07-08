PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Divers have been called to Lake Macatawa for a possible water rescue.
According to dispatchers, a man was seen swimming near the Azalea drain in the lake around 12:30 p.m. but has not been seen since. It is believed that he may have swam into the drain and there is no known exit.
The Holland Department of Public Safety, Holland Fire Department, the Ottawa County dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard have all been called to the scene on South Shore Drive. Dispatchers also say AMR is on standby.
