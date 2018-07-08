PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Divers have been called to Lake Macatawa for a possible water rescue.

According to dispatchers, a man was seen swimming near the Azalea drain in the lake around 12:30 p.m. but has not been seen since. It is believed that he may have swam into the drain and there is no known exit.

BREAKING: On scene at South Shore Drive in Holland where a person was reportedly seen swimming near a drain. That person hasn’t been seen since. Emergency crews are gathered around around a drain. Some have dive gear on. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/i9HIUvkDMJ — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

FYI South Shore Drive is closed at this time as well. Please find another route. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/RzsTc8CPvR — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

Crews can be seen looking out at Lake Macatawa for this individual. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/NDN8lx5ef7 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

A Coast Guard is flying above also helping out. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/b0Zf4hMetk — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

It appears dive team is leaving the scene. EMT brought empty gurney back to the truck. Still waiting to be briefed by emergency responders. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/LNQEU5ba8u — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

The Holland Department of Public Safety, Holland Fire Department, the Ottawa County dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard have all been called to the scene on South Shore Drive. Dispatchers also say AMR is on standby.

