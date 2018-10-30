HOLLAND, Mich. - Angie McKnight sits on her living room couch scrolling through old photos and messages her son Demetrius has sent her.

"He's very family-oriented," she told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "That’s why to not hear from him is unusual."

Demetrius McKnight was last seen on Oct. 19.

It's been 11 days since she last heard her son's voice. Since then, his cell phone was recovered under a bush in front of their home. His car was later discovered on Oct. 23, abandoned in a business parking lot, overlooking the Macatawa Bay with all of its windows down.

"It's the unknown. It's like is he out wandering? Did somebody take him? Just a number of thoughts that are going through my mind."

On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Marine Patrol searched the bay by boat. They also had crews search the Holland State Park grounds just a few miles down the road. Ottawa County officials say they will be back out there Wednesday, weather pending.

In the meantime, Angie is holding on to hope that her son will come back. On Tuesday, she visited the parking lot his car was found and replaced the missing persons sign she tacked to a tree.

This flyer is water-proof and hangs above a bag she filled with a blanket, Demetrius' favorite snacks, and a poncho.

"For Demetrius, to keep my baby warm," she said as she wrote a message on the bag.

►Ottawa County man reported missing, last seen on Oct. 19

"Every time that doorbell rings or someone knocks on that door my heart just melts. I'm just overcome with emotion not knowing what they're going to tell me, if it's going to be officers, if they have good news or bad news," she said as she began to cry.

"We love him. We miss him. Just come home safe, wherever you are just come home safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or tips can be sent to MOSOTIPS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM