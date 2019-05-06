HOLLAND, Mich. - Holland is getting a permanent addition of the "Wizard of Oz" and construction begins Wednesday.

The exhibit is going up in Centennial Park and will feature a yellow brick road and six bronze statues characters like the Scarecrow, Lion, Tinman and Dorothy.

In a special "Our Michigan Life" 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Brent Ashcroft explored how the famed tale has roots in West Michigan. You can see the full story at www.wzzm13.com/oz.

The iconic novels author, L. Frank Baum, summered in the Holland area and wrote some of novel there as well.

The full exhibit is expected to be finished in August.

