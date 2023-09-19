x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holland Zeeland

Out-of-state construction worker dies from head injury at Holland plant

The 41-year-old was with a crew from Jesco Inc. out of Mississippi working at the LG Chem Facility when a pipe broke free and hit him.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is dead after a 'work place accident' in Holland, police say.

It happened on Friday just before noon at the LG Chem facility by Waverly Road and 48th Street. 

A 41-year-old man from Louisiana was working at the new construction. As the crews were testing a pressurized pipe, it broke free and hit him in the head. He was wearing a hard hat.

The man was transported to Holland Hospital, where he died. 

MIOSHA released a statement following the death.

"MIOSHA has initiated an investigation of the incident that occurred at a worksite in Holland on September 15, 2023. The victim was an employee of Jesco Inc. out of Mississippi.  MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this type of investigation may take several weeks or months to complete. You may wish to submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for more information: https://forms.leo.state.mi.us/foia/."

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Holland students head back to class Wednesday

Before You Leave, Check This Out