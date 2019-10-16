West Olive, Mich. — About 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power along the West Michigan lakeshore following high winds Wednesday.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson says calls came in around 12:30 p.m. of outages in the Port Sheldon area. Crews determined trees took down power lines in the area.

13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologists report strong winds will create high waves on Lake Michigan.

Wind gusts have been recorded at 58 mph out over the water in Grand Haven earlier in the day.

Consumers Energy crews expect outages to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Check the Consumers Energy outage map for the latest outage updates.

