Search crews have returned to Holland State Park to continue searching for the body of a 16-year-old girl who was swept into Lake Michigan by a wave on New Year's Day.

Eliza Trainer, 16, and a friend went to Holland State Park on Jan. 1. They drove from the Flint area to see Lake Michigan for the first time.

While on the north pier, a wave swept Trainer and the other teen, 18-year-old Kade Goodrich, into the water. Goodrich was able to get out and call 911, but Trainer has not been found since. She is presumed dead, police said.

Eliza Trainer, 16, was swept off the pier at Holland State Park.

The search for her body was suspended on Jan. 5 as gale force winds and waves of 10 feet made for dangerous conditions.

Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday that crews from Ottawa, Allegan, and Kent counties, along with Michigan State Police were back at the lake.

As of 10 a.m. the search and rescue teams were on standby until the weather settles again.

A GoFundMe has been started by family friends to raise money for Trainer’s funeral. As of Monday morning, it raised more than $15,000.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

