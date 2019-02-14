HOLLAND, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Holland Township on Thursday, February 14.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a driver died after hitting a tree on Beeline Road, just north of James Street around 11:50 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Beeline Road is closed as police continue their investigation.

