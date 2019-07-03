More people may be charged in relation to a deadly February shooting in Holland Township, police said Thursday.

Juan Sando Cabrera, 18, was charged Monday, March 4, with murdering 14-year-old Troy “TJ” Wells at a Hampton Inn on Felch Street last month. The shooting was a result of an argument between rival gangs, according to court records.

Cabrera was arrested on March 1 in Watersmeet, Michigan near the Wisconsin border of the Upper Peninsula. Police were tipped off that he was staying with extended family.

The investigation is at its peak and may lead to other charges, said Captain Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some of the family members were not truthful with us,” Bennett said. “I think we'll be able to prove that as we move forward in the court process, and there's certainly the possibility of others being charged with essentially helping him after the fact."

Cabrera was a member of the Latin Kings Gang, according to court documents. Wells was allegedly a member of a rival gang and was arguing with a Latin King before the shooting.

The Holland chapter of the Latin Kings suffered a major blow in 2013 when more than 30 members were arrested in a sweeping investigation. The recent activity is part of a small increase in gang-related activity, Bennett said.

“It runs in cycles,” Bennett said. “I wouldn’t classify it as any epidemic, but has there been a little bit more activity seen in recent months from potential gang members? Yeah, I think there has been. It’s something that we are certainly mindful of.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office work with multiple agencies on a drug and gang enforcement squad called the West Michigan Enforcement Team. The group investigated 656 complaints in 2017, according to data from the City of Holland.

Cabrera faces open murder, gang membership and weapons charges that could land him life in prison.

“A young man's life was tragically taken, senslessly taken,” Bennet said. “And that's our focus right now is to get justice for that victim."

