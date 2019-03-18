HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the community can help find the person they say held up a party story in Holland late Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., investigators say a man, dressed in all black with a handgun went into Re Pete's Party Store, located 12719 Riley St, and demanded money from the register.

No one was injured, but the suspect was able to run off with an undisclosed amount of cash. When deputies arrived at the store, they attempted to track the suspect with a K-9 unit -- but the track was unsuccessful.

Authorities say the suspect did have part of his face covered during the hold up but describe him as a "light-skinned," around 6-foot tall, and weighing between 150 and 200 pounds.

If you saw anything that might help detectives, call Ottawa County dispatchers or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

