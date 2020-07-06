Deputies search for teen last seen 'struggling in the water' at Holland State Park

His identification is being withheld at this time.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department was called to Holland State Park Saturday to search for two missing brothers.

The brothers were from Grand Rapids, ages 17 and 19. The two were swimming in the beach and began to struggle in the water.

Deputies said the 19-year-old began to swim back to shore and was thrown a lifering by witnesses. With the aid of the lifering he made it out safely.

The 17-year-old, deputies said, was last seen struggling in the water 40 to 50 yards off shore. His identification is being withheld at this time.

While on scene deputies were advised of a missing 6-year-old boy as well. He was reported last seen in Lake Michigan in waist deep water.

Deputies said Iain Isaiah Rowe was last seen wearing a blue and white vertically stripped swimsuit. If anyone has seen Iain you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-800-249-0911.

Lake conditions at the time had waves 4 to 6 feet in height with a reported rip current by witnesses.

At this time the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the US Coast Guard are actively searching for both subjects on land and water.

At this point it is believed the incidents are unrelated and further information will be provided as the search continues.