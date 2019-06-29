HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a robbery that occurred just after midnight on Saturday.

The robbery took place at the Chicago Drive 1 Stop, and an investigation revealed that a lone suspect entered the party store and demanded cash.

Authorities say no weapon was visible and no injuries were reported.

The suspect did get an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store in an unknown direction.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Holland Police Department are on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male who is about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark-colored tank top and dark colored pants. No vehicle was seen at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer at (877) 877-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.